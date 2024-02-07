USU art museum presents biological and environmental exhibit

Utah State University's Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is presenting a new exhibition this week in honor of Utah female artist Jane Catlin.

The new exhibition is called “A Retrospective,” and will portray Catlin’s figural and semi-abstraction art pieces.

Her art portrays biological and environmental aspects mysteriously and beautifully, but also with a powerful message.

“My work, in terms of both subject matter and conceptual organization, is the global impact of what humans are doing to the earth and naturally, how it's changing. And I am very concerned about the biological organisms and systems. But I'm equally fascinated by the beauty of what is going on with individual creatures,” Catlin said.

Throughout her career, Catlin has traveled to several countries to receive more perspective on the earth’s environment.

“One of the most probably profound changes was after my trip to Mali, Africa, and I went to Mali, Africa because I'm very interested in nature, and what's happening in the world and transitions and how everything affects everything else,” Catlin said.

Since kindergarten, Catlin has enjoyed creating art. She believes that being an artist is a “long, long, road.” But when Catlin finds herself enjoying an activity, she will become obsessed with it.

“Reading about all the artists that you can, looking at all the artwork, everywhere that you can travel possibly to great museums and whatnot. I just keep going and going and going and going. And I was a little obsessed,” Catlin said.

The majority of her pieces present the environmental impact on the world, and while that can have a negative connotation, Catlin likes to focus on the positive.

“Cause, when I paint, I'm happy. It doesn't matter what my subject matter is. I love playing with the colors, and the materials are just so fascinating and beautiful to work with,” Catlin said.

A reception for Catlin’s exhibition will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 from 7 -9 P.M. at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, and the exhibition will be displayed till June 15.