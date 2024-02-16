Friday PM headlines: Gov. Cox signs 5 bills, school board member censured

Gov. Cox signs 5 bills

Gov. Spencer Cox signed five bills from the legislative session on Friday. This makes a total of 20 bills he has signed so far this session.

The bills signed Friday include House Bill 33, Cigarette and Tobacco Amendments; House Bill 64, State Construction and Fire Codes Amendments and Senate Concurrent Resolution 4, Resolution Urging Changes to ADA Website Accessibility.

The legislative session ends on March 1.

Shelter in place lifted for Sandy residents

Thursday night, residents in Sandy were asked to shelter in place as a SWAT team and police officers worked to take a suspect into custody who barricaded himself inside a home.

The standoff situation was triggered on Kimsbrough Road when officers from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tried to take a wanted suspect into custody around 7:30 p.m.

According to Sandy Police the suspect saw the officers approaching so he turned around and ran back inside the house and barricaded himself inside. Extra support from Sandy police and the SWAT team headed to the area to help as the situation unfolded. Residents in the neighborhood were asked to stay inside their homes for hours.

Friday morning, officers were able to find the man hiding in the house and took him into custody.

New direct flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu, Hawaii

Delta Airlines announced Friday a new nonstop route from Salt Lake City to Honolulu, Hawaii. It is the second daily seasonal frequency route to the International airport in Honolulu.

The new flight route will start on Nov. 6, 2024, and will go through March 29 each year.

The Utah Legislature formally censures school board member Natalie Cline

On Friday, both chambers of the Utah Legislature voted to pass a resolution of formal censure against State School Board member Natalie Cline. The resolution House Concurrent Resolution 18 was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox later in the day.

This resolution condemns Cline for using social media to bully a child and “reprehensibly questioning the student’s gender publicly and without evidence.” The bill passed by a 71-2 vote in the House and unanimously in the Senate.

The two dissenting votes were Rep. Phil Lyman and Rep. Brett Garner. After the resolution passed in the House, the representatives rose to their feet and offered a standing ovation to the girl who was targeted and her family.