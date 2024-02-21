A new bill would regulate branding deals for Utah's college athletes

State Rep. Jordan Teuscher has introduced a bill in the Utah Legislature to change rules around branding deals for college athletes.

Diana Sabau, Utah State University athletic director, said name, image and likeness deals allow student athletes to promote themselves as a brand by partnering with businesses.

If passed, Teuscher’s bill, House Bill 202, would prohibit student athletes from endorsing certain things and require them to report to their institution any agreement that exceeds $600. The university would be required to review these agreements to see whether the agreement conflicts with the institution’s policies. The bill would also prohibit the institution from using state funds for purposes related to student athlete agreements.

Renae Cowley, a government’s relations specialist for the Utah Media Coalition, said if Teuscher’s bill is passed, NIL deals will not be subject to the Government Records and Management Act, or GRAMA. She said this could cut off the public’s access to information about the deals.

“When the university has possession of these documents, and they're reviewing these agreements, and then saying that they're not a public record, the public has no way of knowing if the universities are doing their job," Cowley said. "Are they reviewing them? Are they denying contracts that are asking these athletes to endorse these prohibited things? Without that transparency, there's no audit provision to know if the universities are doing their job on this.”

However, Sabau said the bill would protect student athletes’ rights.

“The bill really just wants to protect the student athletes' privacy. And so it's consistent with FERPA and other federal guidelines for just protecting individuals," she said.

The bill passed the house and was introduced in the senate on Feb. 20. If passed in the senate, and with the governor’s signature, the bill will take effect on May 1, 2024.

