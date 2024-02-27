Artists bring Great Salt Lake shorebirds to the State Capitol

“When we have the bird masks on, we're bringing the shorebirds to sort of eye-level for a human being," said Rae Leubbert.

They're one of a group of artists who have been donning bird masks and dancing at the Utah State Capitol during this legislative session.

"We are in the capital with other humans and we're at eye level so you sort of can't ignore these species," they said.

Leesie Clegg The masks, made by puppet company String and Shadow, show features of Eared Grebe, American Avocet and Red-Necked Phalarope.

The masks are made by a puppet company called String and Shadow which has worked closely with the artists to portray each of the three shorebirds: the Eared Grebe, American Avocet and Red-Necked Phalarope.

“We're doing embodied research so as a dance artist that means studying each of the birds very specifically how that bird moves and finding ways to explore that within our own bodies," Luebbert said.

Luebbert said they’re trying to bring the shorebirds of Great Salt Lake into the place of decision-making.

"There are bills being introduced that affect the birds, that affect the other species, and they're not often considered so deliberately. So to have a bird that you can't ignore that's on the steps. If you're going to walk by, no matter what you will see that and be confronted with these multiple species that are so gorgeous and wonderful and powerful and depend on the Great Salt Lake. I feel like this art can play a part in the conversation,” Luebbert said.

When curious onlookers at the Capitol ask what they're doing, a docent with the group shares the project's mission statement, "These artists are speaking with three species of birds whose lives depend on Great Salt Lake. Their voices belong in the place of decision-making. If you have any further questions, I invite you to consider these birds and listen to their movement directly.”

Bryn Watkins and Sarah Woodbury also perform. Watkins works with a Red-Necked Phalarope. Luebbert moves with an American Avocet. Woodbury wears a mask portraying an Eared Grebe during performances.

Leesie Clegg The masks, made by puppet company String and Shadow, show features of Eared Grebe, American Avocet and Red-Necked Phalarope.

“I’m working with the Eared Grebe which is this beautiful dark bird with bright red eyes and these lovely kind of feathers that fan out from like the sides of their heads and they have kind of the snake-like neck,” she said.

Woodbury said wearing the masks helps them connect with the birds more deeply, “We see the masks we wear as mantles. When we're wearing those, we are speaking with the species and we're kind of no longer bound by our humanenes and we have felt quite important to not put words in the birds’ beaks but rather to see our work as speaking with the species throughout movement.”