Astronaut and Army Reservist Major Kate Rubins talks Women's History Month

Major Kathleen Rubins is an astronaut and a U.S. Army Reservist who got her start as a molecular biologist. She participated in two missions to the international space station, working as a scientist and engineer in space while fulfilling her childhood dream of not only being a biologist but an astronaut as well.

“We go to the International Space Station, the missions are usually about six months at a time. And the reason that we're there is to perform all kinds of different science experiments, and then also be working on the maintenance of the space station, we take care of that space station, we do spacewalks,” Major Rubins said.

Rubins participated in numerous research projects at the station, including the first sequencing of DNA in space. More recent projects are focused on mapping the microbial metagenome of the space station, which involved taking around 1000 samples of the station. Rubins' career not only led her to space but also to the Army Reserve where she is working on synthetic biology and bio defense.

Rubins shared the significant role other women played in her career trajectory and encouraged women to find their passion and follow their dreams.

“I think first of all, it's really important to identify what makes you passionate,” explained Major Rubins. “I think it's also important to recognize that you have a lot to contribute to the conversation. You know, you may be female, you may be young, maybe a little unsure of yourself. But I think, you know, gaining those skills and those confidence and realizing that, you know, you're you are creative, and you're bright. And if you're energetic, you can bring a lot to the table. And so I think recognizing your own value, and what you have to offer is very important.”