Tuesday AM headlines: Rep. Celeste Maloy pushes for permanent daylight savings

UTA may end free fare for Utah Valley Express routes

The public can review proposed changes to Utah Transit Authority services that may come this fall, including ending free fares for the Utah Valley Express routes in Provo and Orem.

The UTA brings updates to its systems and services three times a year, allowing riders to make their voices heard during a comment period.

Some proposed changes this year include sunsetting the Zero Fare program for the Utah Valley Express, making regular fare $2.50 for a one-way trip, and updating their FAREPAY cards to remove the 20% discount on each ride in favor of implementing fare capping for cardholders. That fare capping would be $5 a day and $20 a week.

Utahns can submit public comments on proposed changes through March 29, including during a virtual livestream on March 13 at 6 p.m., which anyone can register for online. Comments can be submitted through an online form, mail, e-mail at hearingofficer@rideuta.com or over the phone at 801-287-3888.

Sen. Todd Weiler to receive radiation therapy for prostate cancer

Utah State Sen. Todd Weiler (R-District 8) confirmed he will be receiving radiation therapy after getting a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Weiler said he had surgery three years ago at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. This will be his first time receiving radiation treatment.

His cancer was originally found by getting his Prostate-Specific Antigen test, which can detect prostate cancer and other prostate-related conditions, and he encouraged men over 50 to get those levels tested annually.

Weiler has served in the Utah Legislature since 2012 and currently represents District 8, which includes parts of Salt Lake and Davis counties.

For more information on prostate cancer screenings, visit the Mayo Clinic website.

Rep. Celeste Maloy ‘springing forward’ in favor of permanent daylight savings

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy is introducing legislation for permanent daylight saving time.

If passed, the Daylight Act would allow Utah and 18 other states to stay in daylight saving time all year long. Under current federal law, states can exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time and stick to permanent standard time instead, but they cannot stay permanently in daylight savings.

Springing forward into daylight savings without ever falling back into standard time would mean a little extra daylight in the evenings during winter months but longer darker mornings.