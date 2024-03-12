Tuesday PM headlines: Utah ranks the lowest in electrical rates in the country

Utah has the lowest electricity rates in the country

A study conducted by electricity experts at Texas Electricity Ratings stated that Utah has the lowest electricity rates in the country this year with an annual cost of about $1,050.

Hawaii was ranked the most expensive with annual electrical costs at over $3,000. The national average is about $1,700.

Electrical diversity is beneficial to states like Utah and Wyoming, which ranked No. 2 for low electrical costs.

Utah ranks high for best tech state

According to Forbes Advisor, most jobs in 2024 require digital skills, and tech careers are growing much faster than any other occupations in the upcoming decade.

Forbes Advisor ranked the best and worst states for tech in 2024, and found that Utah is the eighth best state for tech.

In Utah, tech workers make an average of $94,850 per year, which is the 22nd highest in the nation.

There are over 2,000 tech businesses for every 100,000 businesses in Utah.

The article also noted that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates over 370,000 new technology jobs will open every year until 2032.