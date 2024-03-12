© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s spring member drive kicks off soon. You can helps us start strong by donating TODAY! Support everything you love on Utah Public Radio…GIVE NOW

Tuesday PM headlines: Utah ranks the lowest in electrical rates in the country

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:10 PM MDT
Two electrical power lines are with a sunset background, while the mountains are act as a silhouette.
Founder
/
Pixabay
Electric power lines are often part of Utah's scenery.

Utah has the lowest electricity rates in the country

A study conducted by electricity experts at Texas Electricity Ratings stated that Utah has the lowest electricity rates in the country this year with an annual cost of about $1,050.

Hawaii was ranked the most expensive with annual electrical costs at over $3,000. The national average is about $1,700.

Electrical diversity is beneficial to states like Utah and Wyoming, which ranked No. 2 for low electrical costs.

Stories like these aren't free to produce. Give now to support independent journalism.
GIVE NOW

Utah ranks high for best tech state

According to Forbes Advisor, most jobs in 2024 require digital skills, and tech careers are growing much faster than any other occupations in the upcoming decade.

Forbes Advisor ranked the best and worst states for tech in 2024, and found that Utah is the eighth best state for tech.

In Utah, tech workers make an average of $94,850 per year, which is the 22nd highest in the nation.

There are over 2,000 tech businesses for every 100,000 businesses in Utah.

The article also noted that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates over 370,000 new technology jobs will open every year until 2032.
Tags
Utah News UPRTechnologyBusinessUtah BusinessElectricitynatural resources
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
Related Content