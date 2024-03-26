Tuesday AM headlines: The tallest outdoor climbing wall in Utah opens in Millcreek

Kearns apartment fire forces evacuation of 24 units

Two dozen apartment units had to be evacuated in Kearns on Monday after an apartment complex caught fire.

Unified Fire Authority responded to the fire located near 4700 Thorncrest Way, around noon. They extinguished the fire, which was found in the attic within 30 minutes, but there was still significant damage to the upper levels of the complex.

During the blaze, 24 apartment units were evacuated, with all residents and pets getting out safely. The Red Cross will be assisting the three to four families who were misplaced due to the damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, though the United Fire Authority says it was “probably incidental in nature.”



Tallest outdoor climbing wall in Utah opens at Millcreek City Hall

Millcreek City Hall opened a 65-foot-tall outdoor climbing wall on Saturday.

It’s the tallest outdoor wall in the state, and possibly the world’s only outdoor climbing wall attached to a city hall, according to municipal officials.

Two professional speed climbers and Olympic hopefuls, both Salt Lake City residents, were among the first to test out the wall.

The project was largely funded by a two-hundred-thousand-dollar grant from the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ outdoor recreation division.

It will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October 31. Reservations are available on the Millcreek Common website.



MountainStar Healthcare appoints new president over Utah, Idaho, Alaska Hospitals

MountainStar Healthcare has appointed a new president for its eight Utah hospitals.

The previous president, Greg Angle, announced his retirement in February after 10 years in the role. Evan Ray, executive vice president of HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast division, will be replacing him.

Ray was responsible for hospitals and outpatient care centers in Houston and south Texas. He will now be president over HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division, which includes not only Utah’s MountainStar facilities but also some hospitals in Idaho and Alaska.



Dwight from ‘The Office’ to speak at Weber State 2024 commencement

Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” is set to be this year’s commencement speaker for Weber State University.

Wilson, who is an actor, writer, producer and director, will speak to graduates and their families at Weber State’s commencement ceremony in April.

Brad Mortensen, Weber State University's President, also said the public is welcome to attend the commencement, though priority seating will be available for graduates, university faculty and staff.

General commencement will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, with individual college convocation ceremonies that day and the next.

There will not be opportunities for autographs or meet and greets with Wilson.