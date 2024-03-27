© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
A blue color gradient graphic shows a drop of water. Text reads, "Great Salt Lake Collaborative."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Gov. Cox and legislators talk Utah's water outlook and new laws

Utah Public Radio | By Erin Lewis
Published March 27, 2024 at 8:38 AM MDT
Governor Cox signing bill at a table on the speaker stage with constituents behind him.
Erin Lewis
/
UPR
Gov. Cox invited constituents associated with the bills to the stage as he signed House Bill 453.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox helped kick off the 2024 Northern Utah Water Users Spring Runoff Conference March 26 in Cache Valley with the ceremonial signing of several water bills.

The morning session at the conference included presentations on available grant funds through 2026, changes in water depletion from agricultural water optimization and a breakdown of annual Bear River basin revenue, which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars. Gov. Spencer Cox, Sen. Scott Sandall and Rep. Casey Snider gave remarks on water bills from the recent legislative session. Cox ceremonially signed four of the key water-related bills.

“I'm excited about the innovation that's happening in this space, we can do both things do not fall for that false pretense that we have to choose between agriculture and growth or between agriculture and saving the Great Salt Lake,” Cox stated in his opening remarks.

One of the bills signed was House Bill 453, a collaboration with Compass Minerals that puts into place strict regulations on mineral extraction through severance tax, taking into account fluctuating lake levels. Cox introduced Edward Dowling, president and CEO of Compass Minerals, for the signing of this bill.

“When the lake levels are low, we're gonna have to withdraw less water. But that's just life and the last thing we want to see is the lake go toxic, and all of us dealing with that sort of environment on this migratory pathway. Commercially, it's the right thing to do. It's in the best interests of our shareholders and best interest of the people of Utah,” Dowling said.

Gov. Cox emphasized a long term outlook as a priority for Utah, signing Senate Bill 211 which looks to more long-term changes.

Joel Ferry is the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“It directs the state and the major water districts to get together to form a generation and a water council. And they will be focused on that long-term vision, it also sets forth and creates the office or a water agent for the state of Utah,” Ferry explained.

The conference will continue Wednesday at the Utah State University Logan campus with opening remarks from USU President Elizabeth Cantwell, as well as Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed who will address the state water policy report, and a look at the Colorado River.

Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a PhD Candidate in the biology department at Utah State University. She is passionate about fostering curiosity and communicating science to the public. At USU she studies how anthropogenic disturbances are impacting wildlife, particularly the effects of tourism-induced dietary shifts in endangered Bahamian Rock Iguana populations. In her free time she enjoys reading, painting and getting outside with her dog, Hazel.
