Gov. Cox and legislators talk Utah's water outlook and new laws

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox helped kick off the 2024 Northern Utah Water Users Spring Runoff Conference March 26 in Cache Valley with the ceremonial signing of several water bills.

The morning session at the conference included presentations on available grant funds through 2026, changes in water depletion from agricultural water optimization and a breakdown of annual Bear River basin revenue, which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars. Gov. Spencer Cox, Sen. Scott Sandall and Rep. Casey Snider gave remarks on water bills from the recent legislative session. Cox ceremonially signed four of the key water-related bills.

“I'm excited about the innovation that's happening in this space, we can do both things do not fall for that false pretense that we have to choose between agriculture and growth or between agriculture and saving the Great Salt Lake,” Cox stated in his opening remarks.

One of the bills signed was House Bill 453, a collaboration with Compass Minerals that puts into place strict regulations on mineral extraction through severance tax, taking into account fluctuating lake levels. Cox introduced Edward Dowling, president and CEO of Compass Minerals, for the signing of this bill.

“When the lake levels are low, we're gonna have to withdraw less water. But that's just life and the last thing we want to see is the lake go toxic, and all of us dealing with that sort of environment on this migratory pathway. Commercially, it's the right thing to do. It's in the best interests of our shareholders and best interest of the people of Utah,” Dowling said.

Gov. Cox emphasized a long term outlook as a priority for Utah, signing Senate Bill 211 which looks to more long-term changes.

Joel Ferry is the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“It directs the state and the major water districts to get together to form a generation and a water council. And they will be focused on that long-term vision, it also sets forth and creates the office or a water agent for the state of Utah,” Ferry explained.

The conference will continue Wednesday at the Utah State University Logan campus with opening remarks from USU President Elizabeth Cantwell, as well as Great Salt Lake Commissioner Brian Steed who will address the state water policy report, and a look at the Colorado River.

Read High Country News’ in-depth look at House Bill 453.

