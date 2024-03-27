Wednesday AM headlines: Utah tightens import requirements due to dairy cow illness

Dairy cow illness prompts Utah to tighten livestock import requirements

A spreading illness is affecting lactating cows in New Mexico and Texas, prompting the Utah Department of Agriculture to tighten import requirements for dairy cows into the state.

The illness, which is causing lower milk production, lethargy and a loss of appetite in older dairy cows, appears to be the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement on Monday that based on findings from sick cows in Texas, it appears to have been introduced by wild birds, but that the illness poses little threat to the commercial milk supply.

Still, Utah is taking precautions. For any lactating dairy cattle being imported into the state from affected states, they must have a health certificate signed by a veterinarian within seven days of importation stating they weren’t showing symptoms and are presumed healthy.

There are currently no cases of the illness in Utah cows. However, if the illness is indeed avian flu, it would be difficult to stop it from getting into Utah via migrating wild birds.



Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm receives $76.5 million in federal funds for expansion

The Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm is receiving $76.5 million for expansion from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

The solar farm is a 500-acre project by the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority that’s expected to power 16 communities across Utah and three chapters of the Navajo Nation for 25 years. It also will generate tax revenue for the tribal government.

The expansion is expected to provide clean energy to approximately 36,000 homes, businesses and farms, and create over 200 local construction jobs.

According to USDA Rural Development, the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority is expected to use the funding to purchase single-axis tracking solar arrays, which would allow for maximum energy absorption.

The investment is part of President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to have 40% of federal benefits in areas like climate and clean energy go to communities that are “marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.”