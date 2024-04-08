© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Monday AM headlines: LDS church announces 15 new temples, including two in Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published April 8, 2024 at 8:29 AM MDT
The top spires of the Salt Lake City LDS temple against a blue sky.
Brie Odom-Mabey
/
Unsplash

Planned power outage to affect 1,000 Summit County residents

A planned power outage this Wednesday will impact about 1,000 people in Summit County.

According to an online post by the county, the Silver Creek and Tollgate areas are expected to have no power from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Rocky Mountain Power transfers power to new lines that were relocated along Mammoth Drive.

Summit County has asked residents to spread the word about the scheduled outage, especially to those who may need special assistance. They shared various tips for preparing, including having a first aid kit and a gallon of water per person.

Those with electricity-dependent medical needs are asked to make backup plans with their medical providers and to call Rocky Mountain Power to inform them of the situation.

You can find more information on areas affected on Summit County’s website, and for more information on power outage preparedness, click here.

Fifteen new LDS temples announced, two in Utah

Fifteen new temples were announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the April 2024 general conference.

President Russell M. Nelson named the new locations, which included West Jordan and Lehi, during the Sunday afternoon session of the twice-annual conference.

Other locations included Chihuahua, Mexico, Utoroa, French Polynesia and Cincinnati, Ohio. The first-ever LDS temples in Iowa and Scotland were also announced for Des Moines and Edinburgh respectively.
