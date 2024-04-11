USU's Native American Student Council hosts its 47th annual Powwow

Powwows are held in the spring and serve many purposes. Powwows today are for Indigenous people to socialize, compete, sing and honor their cultures with ceremonies. An immense amount of family pride is present during these gatherings.

This year, USU’s Powwow had representation from 21 tribes and over 70 dancers who competed in the dance competition.

In the 70s, students from the Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City that attended USU started the Native American Student Council and put together powwows for a sense of community and to celebrate new beginnings. It’s been tradition ever since.

Stacie Denetsosie is the USU Native American Student Council program coordinator.

“We want our people to be able to gather and also celebrate it with non-natives too because this event is really cool, and there's a lot of energy in it. And I just want people in Cache Valley to know that indigenous people are still here, and we want to hang out with you and we want you to come to our events,” Denetsosie said.

Various vendors were at the Powwow with handmade jewelry, blankets and artwork.

Leon Anthony, a self-taught artist, came from Pocatello, Idaho, and said he felt right at home. Especially after COVID-19, where many communities lost their elderly.

“I'm a Navajo. I travel all over, I have some of my artwork in London, England, Australia, Hawaii, and Canada, in New York City in Chicago. Now, what brings me here is because of my people, I know a lot of people here and Utah Valley too. There's all different tribes out here, just to come to this power,” Anthony said.

Keylii Tsosie is 16 years old and traveled from Fort Hall.

“My family travels around the country to go to powwows and stuff. We come every year and it's just like a family thing. So it's good memories,” Tsosie said.