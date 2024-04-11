Why Governor Cox is celebrating Utah State's president Friday evening

Although it’s been nearly a year since Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell was named the 17th president of Utah State University, state leaders and the university will officially celebrate Cantwell’s new era of leadership in Logan on Friday.

Utah State will honor Cantwell during a formal investiture, a type of academic ceremony that “symbolizes the pursuit of knowledge” and recognizes a new point in history for a university, according to a USU news release. Investiture ceremonies typically take place within a new university president’s first year at the helm.

“The investiture of a new president is one of the most significant markers that shapes the history of a university,” Jacey Skinner, chair of the USU Board of Trustees, said in the news release. “We expect President Cantwell’s tenure to bring opportunity for growth, improvement and advancement for our students and the institution.”

Among those set to speak during the Friday investiture ceremony — which begins at 5 p.m. at Utah State’s Newel & Jean Daines Concert Hall — are Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah System of Higher Education Commissioner Geoffrey Landward, as well as other Utah State leaders.

Cantwell came to Utah State from the University of Arizona, where she was the senior vice president of research and innovation. Prior to that, she was Arizona State University’s vice president for research development.

Since officially taking over at Utah State in August, Cantwell has crisscrossed the state to hold roundtable discussions with USU students, faculty and staff — asking the groups for their worries and insights on where USU can improve.

Cantwell has stressed her desire for the university to adapt and shift its goals toward addressing what Utahns’ future needs. She has also said the university is in need of changes, saying in February that USU was in need of a “complete reorganization” of its leadership structure.

For Cantwell, USU’s designation as a land-grant university — which USU itself describes as a type of institution that must provide “research-based programs and resources” for residents — means public service should be its main priority, whether it means serving the needs of students today or students in the future.

“How do we ensure that we are a viable land grant — meaning we are serving the state in the way we are supposed to — in 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, 100 years? I actually really believe that mandate doesn’t go away,” Cantwell told The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board in February.

“We have to figure out how to serve (the public), meaning research, teaching and learning and community service.”