Wednesday AM headlines: Snow Canyon State Park hosts a free desert tortoise meet and greet

Meet desert tortoises for free this month at Snow Canyon State Park

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting its first-ever desert tortoise meet-and-greet this month.

On Saturday, April 27, visitors at Snow Canyon State Park can get an up-close encounter with the Mojave desert tortoise, which is a threatened species native to southwestern Utah among other locations.

The free meet-and-greet will be held at the Chuckwalla Trail Head from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to register online and will also receive a parking pass instead of paying the entrance fee for the park.

You can learn more and register for the event here.

Following above-normal snowfall this winter, flooding risk is still low

Though not as heavy as last year, Utah had a great winter for snowpack, ending the season with above-normal snowfall across all the state’s basins.

Now, as temperatures rise and that snowfall melts, experts are looking ahead at the flood outlook.

Currently, the concern for flooding is low, with reservoirs expected to be able handle the runoff. However, a big jump in temperatures or heavy rain could locally increase flood risk.

Ideally, temperatures would gradually warm up with mild afternoons and overnight lows falling back to freezing in the mountains, which would allow for a slow trickle effect of runoff.

As of Monday, Utah’s reservoirs — excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge — sit at 85% capacity, which is 30% more capacity than this time last year.

Fourth annual ‘Pride in Progress’ march and festival announced

The Cougar Pride Center has announced its fourth annual Pride in Progress march and festival, which will be on Saturday, April 27 in Provo.

The event is hosted by the Cougar Pride Center, a nonprofit that serves as a resource center for LGBTQ+ students at Brigham Young University, including providing safe housing and events.

Starting at 5 p.m., LGBTQ+ individuals associated with BYU will give speeches at the Historic Courthouse in Provo. Participants will then march to Memorial Park in Provo, where a festival and concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., including performances from local musicians and drag performances.

Those who wish to attend the free event are asked to register online as a confirmation email will be required to gain entry. The RSVP is only required for the festival at Memorial Park, not the march.

Volunteers are also needed at the event and can apply here.