Thursday AM headlines: The death of a Cache County prisoner prompts investigation

A death at the Cache County Jail prompts investigation

The Cache County Attorney’s Office has initiated a Northern Utah Critical Incident Investigation after a person died while incarcerated in the Cache County Jail.

According to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, deputies and on-site medical staff began life-saving procedures on the individual Wednesday afternoon at 2:45 pm. The person was unconscious and not breathing. Logan paramedics performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate them.

Sheriff Jensen says an outside agency will investigate the incident. The Cache County Sheriff's Office investigators will also conduct an onsite Internal Investigation into the incident.

The official press release from the Cache County Sheriff's office was posted on their Instagram page and is available here.

Rapper YoungBoy booked into Cache County Jail

Tuesday, Homeland Security, the FBI, the Secret Service and Layton police SWAT officers executed a search warrant for a rapper known as YoungBoy, NBA YoungBoy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and YB at his Weber County residence.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office says the 24-year-old rapper, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has been booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of a pattern of unlawful activity, including procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. The statement said Cache County would not be releasing any more details "due to the complexity of the investigation."

Gaulden, has been on house arrest since October 2021, awaiting trial for a federal firearms charge. Gaulden and 15 others were arrested in 2020 after Baton Rouge police received a tip that a group was filming a music video with guns, according to court documents.

Gaulden's house arrest conditions were altered in December, after he claimed his mental health was deteriorating and his professional career was facing significant difficulty.

Gaulden's trial for the federal charge is scheduled to begin July 15.