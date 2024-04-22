USU says students feel safe on campus. Here’s what students told us

In the years following a federal investigation, multiple lawsuits and changes in leadership, Utah State University says that its students feel safe on campus, according to a campus survey.

Of the students who responded to the survey, which was published last month, 98% said they feel safe on campus, and 86% of student participants thought USU staff respond fairly and appropriately to sexual misconduct cases.

However, only 10% of the student population responded to the latest study, the lowest turnout since the beginning of the biennial review. Student turnout from the 2017, 2019 and 2021 surveys were 45%, 26% and 14%, respectively.

But the university is confident the survey reflects the campus’ overall feelings. Cody Carmichael, Utah State’s Title IX coordinator, said the university is focused on building trust, which is what the numbers reflect.

“Since we began doing this report in 2017, we have seen just positive upticks and almost every category that you can really imagine or at every category that we ask questions about, for example, I mean, we've seen an uptick in the people that feel safe on campus that was 93% back in 2017, we see that at 98% now.”

Utah Public Radio interviewed eight USU students, and nearly all said they feel safe on campus, but there is always more that can be done to protect students from sexual assault or misconduct.

Claire Ott, a junior in her fourth year at USU, said she has not experienced any safety issues while on campus in Logan. She said she did not take the survey, but emphasized that campus safety is subjective, and her experience should not negate the experiences of others.

“I feel pretty safe on campus. In my four years (I) have felt pretty safe. There are the occasional incidents of things and things I’ll hear about, but, me personally … it’s been pretty safe.”

Carmichael added that students and staff are encouraged to report instances of sexual misconduct by going to the Office of Equity’s website, sending the office an email or calling 435-797-1266.