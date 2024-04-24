Wednesday AM headlines: Rehoming your pet? Weber county has a new program to help

Weber county introduces new pet rehoming program

Weber County Animal Services is introducing a new program to help residents find new homes for their pets before they consider surrendering.

With the “Rehome Your Pet” program, Weber County residents can list their pets for free on the Animal Services website by filling out a submission form that involves both owner and pet information.

Only those seeking to rehome pets before considering surrender are allowed, litters or any other breeding activity are not. Weber County Animal Services also noted they don’t take any responsibility for the transfer of ownership through this program.

The “Rehome Your Pet” program is in part of a response to Weber County Animal Services being overcapacity, which according to Humane Society means there isn’t enough time to provide basic care for each animal.

For more information on the program and additional resources for rehoming assistance, visit the program’s page.

Moab trailer park residents facing eviction after failed affordable housing project

After six years of waiting for promised affordable housing, residents of a Moab trailer park were notified last week that not only is the project not moving forward, but they face eviction by July 1.

Moab purchased the Walnut Lane Trailer Park land in 2018, intending to upscale it to an 80-unit affordable housing complex that would rehouse the current residents and additional tenants.

The project had consistent issues, and now is ending entirely. In a Facebook post, the city blamed the insurance carrier of the land, saying they won’t insure the trailer park after June 30 and the city can’t carry that liability without insurance.

Currently, the plan is to tear down the trailers after residents leave by the end of June. Many trailers are reportedly in poor shape and wouldn’t survive a move without significant structural damage, and some are old enough to have asbestos, which would make moving even more difficult and dangerous.

The city is reportedly putting together financial compensation packages for residents, the amounts depending on “various factors,” and will assign city staff members to serve as case managers to help connect residents to resources.

Residents told KSL that finding other housing in Moab, whose economy revolves around tourism, is difficult. Low-income housing reportedly is uncompleted or has a long waitlist, and temporary housing units are already occupied because of peak tourism season.