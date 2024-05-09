Thursday PM headlines: Vote on Utah's national hockey team name, fatal crash in Utah County

Utah’s NHL team unveils 20 team name options

Utah’s National Hockey League team has unveiled 20 finalists for a team name that Utahns can vote on.

The finalists are: Black Diamonds, Blast, Blizzard, Canyons, Caribou, Freeze, Frost, Fury, Glaciers, HC, Hive, Ice, Mammoth, Mountaineers, Outlaws, Powder, Squall, Swarm, Venom, and Yeti.

The first round of voting started May 8 and will be open until May 22, giving fans the chance to vote for up to four of their favorite names. The next round of voting and more details on the name selection process will be announced later this summer.

New branding for the team, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, won’t be ready in time for Utah’s inaugural season this fall, so for the first year, the team will simply go by the name “Utah” with no logo, mascot, or official team colors. Branding is expected to be ready for the 2025-26 season.

You can vote on a team name here.

Fatal crash in Utah County temporarily closes part of I-15

A fatal crash in Utah County Thursday morning prompted a temporary closure of part of I-15.

The crash happened at milepost 275 in American Fork around 9:30 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes.

Utah Highway Patrol said a car traveling in the right lane lost control and swerved into the left lane, where it was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The driver of the car that lost control was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries. The pickup driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, and a passenger in the truck had minor injuries.

The Utah Department of Transportation estimated the closure would last about an hour, but southbound lanes weren’t reopened until about 12:30 p.m.

Student group wants a youth council in Logan

A small group of students attended the Logan City Council on Tuesday to suggest the city form a youth council.

The four seventh- and eighth-grade students are part of a school group called Youth Empowered Civics and Services. They said during public comment that a youth group would give young people a platform to express their opinions, concerns, and ideas on issues that impact their lives.

Council Chair Amy Anderson said she would discuss the idea with council member Ernesto Lopez and then contact the youth group.