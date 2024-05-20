Monday PM headlines: Analysis finds 90% of Utahns live in 1% of the state's land area

Analysis finds 90% of Utahns live in 1% of state land area

A new summary analysis from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute analyzed the urban versus rural areas of Utah.

The split between majority-urban and majority-rural counties was about equal, with every county having at least 1% rural residents and 11 counties being entirely rural.

Despite this, nine of every ten Utahns live in urban areas, which make up just 1.1% percent of the state’s land area.

Other findings included a higher share of children and adults 65 and older in rural areas and more racial and ethnic diversity in urban areas.

New U of U program caters to pregnancy after miscarriage

The University of Utah has created a new program for those who are pregnant again after experiencing miscarriages or stillbirths.

Pregnancy loss can be a traumatic experience for parents, making later pregnancies possibly more stressful. To help with that, the Utah Pregnancy After Loss Program focuses on pregnancy health, mental health, and peer support.

The program also provides extra ultrasounds and other tests as needed and trains its staff differently for the unique population they serve.

The program is one of three Rainbow Clinic Network sites in the U.S., a reference to the term “rainbow babies” given to children born after pregnancy loss.

AI wildfire detection cameras coming to Utah

New artificially intelligent wildfire detection cameras are making their way to Utah.

Currently, Rocky Mountain Power oversees the use of 14 cameras in “fire-prone” Utah areas, all of which need to be operated by a person to physically move and locate potential smoke columns.

The company hopes to add five new cameras by the end of this year with AI technology that wouldn’t require human oversight.

Specific locations for the cameras haven’t been shared, but it appears the AI cameras will be located near Powder Mountain in Weber County, Park City, and parts of Carbon and Iron Counties.