Logan City Council approves plan to build sidewalks, discusses ADUs

Community development grant to be used for sidewalks

The Logan Municipal Council has approved a consolidated five-year plan Tuesday evening outlining how the city will use its annual Community Development Block Grant of over $500,000 to enhance the quality of life for moderate-to-low-income residents.

Over the next five years, the city will prioritize installing sidewalks throughout town. Specifically, 68% of the funding will be allocated to infrastructure projects, including the installation of seven sidewalks.

Additionally, 7% of the funding will support public facilities, such as providing an oven for the Sunshine Terrace Foundation (a senior care facility) and creating a wildlife mural at Merlin Olsen Park. The remaining 20% of the funding will be used for grant administration and neighborhood planning.

Possible changes to Accessory Dwelling Unit requirements

During their Tuesday meeting, the council also discussed ideas for changing Accessory Dwelling Unit requirements. The city's community development staff is recommending an expansion of the types of permitted ADUs that will be allowed and revising current policy.

Proposed changes include either eliminating or reducing the buffer zone around Utah State University to allow ADUs in the Hillcrest and Wilson neighborhoods.

Director of Logan City’s Community Development Mike DeSimone said there is interest in expanding options for accessory dwelling units to address the city’s housing shortage.