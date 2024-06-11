Tuesday PM headlines: Curtis and Cox lead in primary polls, bear sightings in Park City

Curtis and Cox lead in polls ahead of primary elections

As primary elections approach, U.S. Rep. John Curtis and Gov. Spencer Cox are leading in the polls, according to a pair of new surveys.

The surveys were conducted by the poll company HarrisX for Deseret News and the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics from June 4-7.

Cox leads his opponent state Rep. Phil Lyman 62% to 25% in the race for governor, with about 12% undecided.

Curtis, who is up against three other candidates for Senate, has 34% of support, with the next highest being 16%. However, about one-third of voters remain undecided.

The polls suggest a possible preference by Utah voters for more moderate Republican leaders.

Above-average summer heat is bringing more wildfires

A brush fire temporarily closed Little Cottonwood Canyon Monday morning, one of nearly 200 wildfires in Utah so far this year.

Above-average June heat is drying out the growth brought on by back-to-back snowy winters, making for what officials say could be an extreme fire season.

In late spring, brush fires are typically snuffed out before they reach 10 acres, but a few in southern Utah this season have grown past 100 acres.

Officials emphasized the importance of Utahns in preventing wildfires, as about 80% of the wildfires this year have been caused by humans. Some tips include adhering to guidelines for campfires, following proper protocol while target shooting, and making sure chains attached to vehicles aren’t dragging.

Two black bears sightings in Park City in 24 hours

Two black bear sightings were reported in Park City in 24 hours.

City officials aren’t sure yet if the sightings are of the same bear or of two different bears. Once they get another sighting they can properly substantiate, the city will try to get a location so the Division of Wildlife Resources can possibly trap and relocate the bear.

The sightings come days after a black bear was removed and relocated from Salt Lake City limits for the first time ever.

For anyone who does come across a black bear, experts advise to stand your ground and fight back if it attacks. Don’t back up, lie down, or play dead, and don’t try to outrun the bear or climb a tree.