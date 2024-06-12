© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Wednesday PM headlines: Utah inmates get the chance to earn a U of U degree

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:24 PM MDT
Four inmates in maroon jumpsuits sit at a table writing on papers.
Utah Prison Education Project
Inmates working together as part of the Utah Prison Education Project. The project is now allowing 15 incarcerated individuals to seek a degree through the University of Utah.

Utah inmates given a chance to earn degree while incarcerated

Over a dozen inmates at the Utah State Correctional Facility will be given the chance to seek a degree during their incarceration.

The Utah Prison Education Project at the University of Utah allows these 15 inaugural students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in university studies and a certificate in professional and technical writing.

The inmates will also have the opportunity to be tutors and mentors for other incarcerated students pursuing higher education at Davis Technical College or Salt Lake Community College.

The initiative began in 2016, bringing classes, workshops, and guest lectures at the Utah State Correctional Facility. This is the first time currently incarcerated individuals have been allowed to apply to the University of Utah.

SLC may be a ‘base camp’ for 2026 World Cup

Salt Lake City was selected as a possible base camp for the 2026 World Cup.

While Utah won’t be hosting any games when the massive soccer competition comes to North America, it may serve as a hub for teams as they travel to different game locations.

Base camps are where the 48 teams participating in the World Cup stay during the weeks-long tournament and events leading up to it.

There are 24 locations currently being considered as team base camps in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The two possible Utah locations are the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City and the Real Salt Lake soccer team’s training center.

Intermountain releases plans for ‘urban hospital’ in SLC

Intermountain Health officials have revealed plans to build an “urban hospital” at the site of an old Sears department store in Salt Lake City they acquired nearly three years ago.

The company showed several renderings of the planned facility and described their intentions at the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday, pushing for zoning changes to accommodate the plan.

Plans for the hospital reportedly have taken longer because Intermountain generally has hospitals in suburban and rural areas, not urban.

There was some pushback of the plan by a few council members, including fitting the hospital better with the surrounding area. Intermountain officials hope to get adjustments worked out in time for a July or August vote.
