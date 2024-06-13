Logan's annual bike rodeo will teach kids and their families about bike safety

The Logan Rotary Bike Rodeo Saturday, June 15, is a free event to help children five to 10-years-old learn to be safe while riding their bicycles this summer.

The bike rodeo will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Sportsman at 129 N Main Street in Logan.

It is in the same parking lot as the Cache Valley Gardener’s market, next to the Cache County Offices.

According to Katherine Hemphill at the Utah Department of Public Safety, the Highway Safety Office provides free helmets at the event while supplies last and will teach parents and kids how to properly put them on.

Gary Saxton from Logan Downtown Alliance said there will be extra bikes available for kids who want to participate in the rodeo but do not have their own.

Kids and parents will learn to check their bike is in good working condition.

According to Saxton, Logan police officers will teach kids about traffic safety and roadway use.

“Bicycle rodeos also include a road course to teach children how to handle riding their bikes in real-life situations, such as traffic lights, stop signs, pedestrians crossing the street and road intersections,” said Hemphill.

Saxton said the goal is to keep children safe this summer by teaching them fundamentals, so they know what to do when they are biking on sidewalks or roads.

The Utah Department of Transportation Zero Fatalities program will also participate.

“Usually, they bring reflective items or bells for kids to put on their bikes or clothes to make them more visible,” said Saxton.

To receive a helmet, participants must register online because supplies are limited. But Saxton said anyone is welcome to come even if they don’t register.

Saxton said the bike rodeo was first organized in 2013 and happens every June.