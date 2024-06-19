Daily news: Stranded hiker rescued in Logan Canyon, Nibley man dies in motorcycle accident

Cache County Sheriff's Department rescues stranded hiker

7:39 a.m.

Search and Rescue crews used a public safety helicopter to rescue a stranded hiker Tuesday. The 28-year-old man reportedly called 911 after getting stuck in Logan Canyon above the Stokes Nature Center.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Ramirez said they used a drone to locate the hiker who was not injured but couldn’t figure out how to get down safely.

The helicopter was able to use a hoist to lift the man off of the cliff and return him to a command center that was set up along the highway. He was unhurt and released without requiring any medical treatment.

The rescue took about four hours. Deputies briefly shut down a section of US-89, to allow the helicopter to land several times during the rescue.

Nibley man killed in bullet bike side-swiping accident

7:39 a.m.

A 26-year-old Nibley man was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash east of Hyrum. Luis Salas died at the scene after side-swiping another motorcyclist in Blacksmith Fork Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said Salas was riding a 2007 blue Suzuki and traveling east on State Route 101 just after 8:30 p.m. Near milepost 19, he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 white Kawasaki, which was ridden by a 27-year-old Samuel Guymon of Logan.

Brenchley said troopers are becoming increasingly concerned with bullet bike riders disregarding speed limits and traveling too fast.

Logan Fire Department evacuated homes after gas line rupture

7:39 a.m.

Two Logan homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon while emergency crews responded to a gas line broken during construction at 1000 North 250 West.

Emergency personnel from Logan Fire Department tested the area for gas levels and evacuated two occupancies while waiting for a technician to shut off the gas.

According to Battalion Chief John Fullmer, his people also tried to eliminate possible ignition sources around the break.

The area was declared safe within an hour and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Crockett Avenue to be partially closed Wednesday

7:39 a.m.

Logan City officials are alerting motorists of a partial closure of Crockett Avenue on Wednesday, June 19.

That roadway will be closed to through traffic between Canyon Road and 200 North from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The road closure is necessary to allow crews from the Logan Water Division to install a large transmission line valve. Motorists are advised to avoid the area of Crockett Avenue on June 19.