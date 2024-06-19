Logan Council tentatively approves property tax rate increase

The Logan Municipal Council in Cache County tentatively approved a property tax rate increase for the 2024-2025 fiscal year at their meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed increase of 0.000965% would mean a 5% tax increase for the new Logan Library and about a 3% increase for the city’s general fund. The city's financial director, Rich Anderson, said this would add $10.56 for the average household and $19.19 for the average business.

Mayor Holly Daines said the city has not raised the general fund property tax levy since 2010 and the library property tax levy since 2017. She said the city plans to make small incremental increases in future budgets to keep property tax revenue from remaining flat.

Council members discussed the new library's challenges and how added funds could extend hours and hire more staff. Most members agreed the increase would benefit the community and approved the increase with a 4-1 vote.

Council Member Mike Johnson expressed concern about raising rates without a clear plan for the funds. Despite this, other members said they would prefer to secure the funds now.

The council also tentatively approved the revenue and expenditure budgets for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and the final Logan Redevelopment Agency budget. Final votes on the budget and tax increase will take place on Aug. 1.

