Daily news: Flash flooding warnings, Utah state school board primary results

This is your rundown of the daily news for Wednesday, June 26. In this edition:



Southern and central Utah are at risk of flash flooding today and tomorrow

The results of the Utah State Board of Education primaries

Fireworks lit a brush fire in Parley's Canyon

And don't miss this story:

Continued rain poses flash flood threats for southern, central Utah

Continued rain across Utah on Wednesday poses significant flash flood threats for southern and central Utah, including at some popular tourism areas.

The National Weather Service warned of possible flash flooding Wednesday and Thursday in several state and national parks and monuments, including Capitol Reef, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Arches.

Flooding is especially likely in small streams, some slot canyons, and dry washes, which are dry streambeds in ravines or canyons.

Authorities urged those with outdoor plans in southern and central Utah to consider alternate plans and closely monitor the weather until the flash flooding danger clears.



Two GOP state school board incumbents lost seats in primary elections

Tuesday’s Republican primary election included four Utah State Board of Education seats up for vote. Early election results indicate that two of four Republican incumbents may have lost their re-election bids.

Brent Strate, who ran for the District 3 seat that covers portions of Davis and Weber counties, was defeated by Rod Hall, a youth pastor who received 54% of the vote.

Incumbent Kristan Norton also lost her District 15 seat, which covers parts of southern Utah, to GOP challenger Joann Brinton, who received 64.7% of votes.

Republican incumbents who managed to secure the party's nomination for the November election were Matt Hymas (District 10), Molly Hart (District 7), and Randy Boothe for (District 13). All had about between 54-58% of the vote.

Vote counts were last updated Wednesday afternoon at around 80-85% of votes counted in most races.

Fireworks light brush fire in Parley’s Canyon

Fireworks lit a brush fire Tuesday night in Parley’s Canyon near Salt Lake City that led to ramp closures on I-80 and I-215.

Two units came to the scene, according to the United Fire Department, and the firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

United Fire Department Captain Tony Barker told ABC4 he expects many fires as Utah heads into the July 4 holiday next week.

Some areas in Utah, such as Cedar City, have designated areas where fireworks are allowed during the holidays to minimize fire hazards.

