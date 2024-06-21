© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Daily News: Flood watches issued throughout Utah, UDOT to adopt new road technology

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 21, 2024 at 8:55 AM MDT
Arches national park, delicate arch under a blue sky.
Aleš Nowák
/
Adobe Stock
National parks in Utah, such as Arches, are prone to flooding due to the slot canyons within the parks.

This is your rundown of the daily news for Friday, June 21. In this edition:

  • Flood watches issued for southeast and central Utah
  • Utah Department of Transportation to buy new road safety technology
  • Brush fire in Eagle Mountain leads to evacuation

Flood watches issued for southeast and central Utah

6:46 a.m

Flood watches have been issued for areas of southeast and central Utah including Blanding, Escalante, Green River, Kanab, Moab, and Torrey through 9 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service warns that "Heavy rainfall may result in flooding of slot canyons, recent burn scars, normally dry washes, and other flood-prone locations."

Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef national parks, as well as Lake Powell and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument are prone to slot canyon flooding. Flooding is also possible in areas like Zion National Park.

Utah Department of Transportation to buy new road safety technology

6:46 a.m

Utah has received $20 million in federal funding from the Federal Highway Administration to help “connect the West.” Executive Director of the Utah Department of Transportation, Carlos Braceras, says the funds will be used to purchase and install vehicle-to-everything technology known as V2X- technology.

Vehicles equipped with V2X currently use it to improve route efficiency. For instance, a UDOT snowplow can automatically get a green light to clear roads faster.

The grant will also help UDOT create a "seamless and reliable" network between it, Colorado and Wyoming. Braceras says V2X- technology expansion could help improve transit and snowplow efficiency today, but federal and state experts envision a future where this type of technology improves roadway safety.

The technology can be used to help warn drivers when there's danger around — such as crashes, wrong-way drivers, pedestrians or bicyclists approaching intersections, or vehicles stopped around blind corners.

Brush fire in Eagle Mountain leads to evacuation

6:46 a.m

Residents in an area of Eagle Mountain were asked to evacuate after a brush fire broke out near their homes Thursday.

Homeowners were seen trying to battle the blaze before fire fighters arrived.

Images from the scene showed a line of fire burning through scrub brush on a small hill behind the homes.

The fire quickly grew to around 10 acres.
Kerry Bringhurst
