Daily news: Year-long closure on Bangerter Highway begins Friday night

This is your rundown of the daily news for Thursday, July 11. In this edition:



Year-long closure on Bangerter Highway begins Friday

A year-long closure on Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County begins Friday night.

As part of an ongoing project to overhaul intersections along Bangerter Highway, 4700 South is being upgraded to have Bangerter Highway flow underneath it so drivers don’t have to stop at the intersection when traveling on the freeway.

Construction begins at 9 p.m. on Friday and goes through July of next year. Bangerter Highway will remain open in both directions, but only right-hand turns will be allowed on 4700 South.

There will be no East-West through access for drivers or pedestrians during the closure. Officials recommend those needing to get through the area use adjacent intersections.

Utah Department of Transportation Closures on Bangerter Highway and 4700 South on the border of West Valley City and Taylorsville.

Utah Transit Authority buses will also be affected during the construction over the next year. The 4700 South bus routes will still operate, but riders can expect longer ride times as buses navigate the detour route.

One stop will be relocated and three others will be closed completely.

Utah Department of Transportation Bus route adjustments along 4700 South near Bangerter Highway

More information on the closures and Bangerter project can be found on the Utah Department of Transportation website.



Gas leak leads to temporary evacuations in Weber County

A gas leak led to temporary evacuations in Roy in Weber County Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, a contractor hit a natural gas line near 5600 South and 2700 West.

Buildings in a three-block radius of the intersection were evacuated and part of 5600 South was closed while crews repaired the line, which took about half an hour.

Salt Lake County offers “cool zones” to escape the heat

“Cool zones” are available around the Salt Lake Valley for Utahns to take a break from the heat this week.

Salt Lake City hit a hundred degrees yesterday, with excessive heat warnings going through Sunday. For those without air conditioning or wanting a break from the heat while in town, the county has cool zones across the valley at libraries, open to everyone, and senior centers for those sixty and up.

Officials also recommend staying alert for signs of overheating, such as nausea, dizziness, and chest pains, and checking on neighbors who don’t have air conditioning, especially those who are older.

For a full list of cool zones in Salt Lake County, visit the Salt Lake County website.

More fire restrictions in place across Utah as fire danger increases

Due to rapidly increasing fire danger and recent wildfire activity, Utah fire managers are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Friday.

The restrictions apply on all federal, unincorporated private, and state lands in Millard, Sevier, Wayne, Piute, Garfield, Juab, Sanpete, and Beaver counties, including Fishlake National Forest and Beaver Ranger District.

For specific private land fire restrictions, contact your local fire department or County Fire Warden.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions include:



No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits or on public lands

No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition

No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor

No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle, or building

Fireworks on federal lands are always prohibited.

Fire restrictions will be slightly different among different agencies and these restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities. Visit Utah Fire Sense for more information.