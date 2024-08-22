'Singin' in the Rain' is therapy for Cache Valley residents with dementia

About twenty people with dementia and their caregivers enjoyed free popcorn and a drink while watching Singin' in the Rain at the Utah Theater this week. The USU hosted event, in collaboration with the Utah chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan, offered attendees an opportunity to relax and reminisce at the show.

“I get so excited when things like this happen,” said Janette Aamodt.

Janette Aamodt is a recreational therapist at Maple Springs Senior Living Center in North Logan.

“This is fantastic. I’m so excited I get emotional. It’s, it’s what I want to do,” said Aamodt.

Aamodt said activities like this are therapeutic and can help with mental wellbeing.

“And just get them out of their rooms if they are depressed or having just different issues going on with their lives like trauma and just don’t want to be there because they are frustrated and they got hurt. Yes, this is therapeutic in a big way,” said Aamodt.

“We purposefully chose an older movie that they probably have some emotional attachment to,” said Beth Fauth.

Beth Fauth is director of the Alzheimer’s disease and dementia Research Center at USU.

“What’s also nice is it’s an opportunity for the caregivers to get a break. They can come in and enjoy the movie together and not have to do all the entertaining,” said Fauth.

And it’s not the typical kind of movie night, where sitting and silence is a must.

“We are totally happy when people get up and sing and dance, walk around. One of the things that caregivers experience sometimes they may feel embarrassed that the person with dementia that they care for does not show totally socially appropriate activities. This is an environment where people can do whatever they want. And there is a lot of forgiveness all around from everybody in the audience,” said Fauth.

She added the event is also a way to raise awareness about the center and engage with the community.

