Feed the Children resource rally in Brigham City will donate goods to 400 families

On Tuesday, the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah, in partnership with Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, and Feed the Children, will donate $150,000 worth of resources to low income families.

Food and personal hygiene items will be handed out to the first 400 families who show up to the event. There will also be over a dozen local community resources for families to visit with, offering services such as job application help and child care.

Brittany Macbeth, the development director of the Boys and Girls Club in Northern Utah, said that so many community partners have been eager and ready to help.

“We have the Box Elder Family Support Center. We have United Way, Department of Workforce Services, New Hope Crisis Center, the health department," Macbeth said. "We even have, like Centro de la Familia, just a ton of partners.”

The event will take place at 650 E. 700 S. in Brigham City, and will begin at 10:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony where local civic and community representatives will speak.

They will start distributing food and personal hygiene items at 11 a.m. and go until about 1 p.m.

“It's free to anybody that wants to come,” Macbeth explained. “So there's no requirement of income or anything like that.”

The donations to each family will include a 25 lbs box of food, 15 lbs box of hygiene essentials, and a case of Niagara water. There will also be toys and books available.

Macbeth said that this is the first time since COVID-19 that they’ve hosted a food donation event that wasn’t just a drive-thru. She hopes that the resource rally setup will foster more of a community spirit — and the community is showing up.

“Everybody is just like, yes, yes. We want to be there. We want to help. We want to show the community what we can all do together," Macbeth said.