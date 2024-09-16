Daily news: Wet weather conditions and excessive speed cause four-vehicle crash

High speed and wet weather lead to four-vehicle accident

Wet weather conditions and excessive speed resulted in a four-vehicle crash on I-15 Sunday night. Utah Highway Patrol agent Leo Flores say seven people were hospitalized, including a toddler who was critically injured. in a four-vehicle crash on northbound I-15 near 12300 South Sunday night.

A Range Rover was going too fast in wet conditions on the freeway and hit a wall. Two adults and two children, ages 16 months and 6 years, who were in car seats were taken to a hospital. The 16 month-old child was in critical condition but the other three passengers suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

A motorcyclist was forced to lay down the bike to avoid the crash. Flores says the driver of a van attempted to avoid the crash, but struck the Range Rover, while the driver of a fourth vehicle, a passenger car, lost control and hit a wall. The motorcyclist and the two other drivers were also taken to a hospital.



Two hospitalized after truck crashes on state Route 83

Flores says two people were hospitalized Sunday, one with critical injuries, after a single vehicle crash in Box Elder County.

A Ford F-250 truck was westbound when it crashed on state Route 83 at 8025 West.

The passenger in the vehicle said the driver drifted to the right and into an embankment. The truck continued driving up into a field entrance until it became airborne, then rolled and landed upright.

Flores says the male driver was transported to a nearby area hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening, he said. The female passenger was also transported to the hospital with less-serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.