Bear sighted roaming in Logan's Cliffside neighborhood captured and relocated

The Herald Journal | By The Herald Journal
Published October 2, 2024 at 9:57 AM MDT
The front page of a digitalized Herald Journal newspaper.
The Herald Journal

A bear observed in the back yard of a home Tuesday afternoon in Logan was captured and relocated by Department of Wildlife Resources officers Tuesday evening.

The bear was intially spotted on a home security video in the Cliffside neighborhood of Logan on Quail Canyon Drive Tuesday at noon.

Logan animal control officers were initially alerted and went to the home, but the bear was not found. DWR officers later found the bear Tuesday evening in the same neighborhood, successfully tranquilized and safely relocated the bear, according to DWR officials.
