Here's how to water your trees in fall and winter to keep them healthy

As temperatures start to drop, you're probably cutting back on watering and mowing your lawn. But how should you care for your trees?

Shital Poudyal is an extension specialist and assistant professor at Utah State University’s Department of Plant, Soils and Climate. His work focuses on how we can better conserve water and ensure enough water is available for future generations.

“Landscape uses around 65 or more percent of the household water use. It's a lot compared to the country average. We teach people on how to be efficient, like using a smart irrigation controller, like using low water, use turf varieties, things like that and much more,” explained Poudyal.

He says watering trees efficiently is an essential aspect to water conservation and to keeping trees healthier for longer.

“The water is available in the surface, the trees roots like to go around where there's water, so they spread horizontally and on the surface rather than going down," he said. "So the key to keeping your tree healthy and long lived is to water deeper.”

Poudyal recommends watering every 10-20 days in the warmer months, depending on weather and precipitation. He says water intake can change with soil type so understanding the soil is a great step in keeping trees healthy. And regardless of soil type, slower, longer watering more infrequently is recommended.

As winter approaches and temperatures begin to drop, Poudyal says the key to keeping your trees healthy throughout the year involves keeping an eye on the temperature throughout the cooler months and giving them one long water before the freeze hits.

“If it is above 40, and if it is a dry winter, meaning there is no ice on top of the plant, then you water. You water every like a month, if it is a dry winter, but if it's snowing regularly, there is not much need for water in winter,” explained Poudyal.