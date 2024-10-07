Daily news: LDS church announces 17 new temples, including one in Utah

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, October 7. In this edition:



American Airlines is now flying to and from the Provo Airport

Controlled burns are planned this week near Camp Williams in Utah County

The LDS church announced 17 new temples during its October general conference

Provo Airport offering flights with American Airlines

American Airlines is now flying to and from the Provo Airport.

The addition comes a year after Provo Airport announced its goals to bring a major carrier and international flights to Utah County.

Starting in November, American Airlines will offer four daily flights between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport, and the Provo Airport using a 65-seat regional aircraft.

The first American Airlines flight landed in Provo and set off for Dallas-Fort Worth Monday afternoon.

The Provo Airport also offers flights with Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways.

Controlled burns planned near Camp Williams this week

Officials are warning residents near Camp Williams in Utah County that they may see smoke over the next few days as crews conduct controlled burns.

The burns, which are used to reduce the build-up of dry vegetation that can fuel large wildfires, will go from Monday to at least Wednesday.

Officials said that while smoke will be visible in the nearby areas, residents don’t need to be worried, as the burns are controlled and monitored by local authorities.

Residents are encouraged to keep windows closed during the burns, and those who are sensitive to smoke are advised to limit outdoor activity.

LDS church announces 17 new temples, including one in Utah

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 17 new temples, including one in Utah, during its October general conference.

The church’s president, Russell M. Nelson, announced the temple locations during the conference’s final session on Sunday.

Ten of the temples are in other countries like Chile and Nigeria. The temples in Dublin, Ireland and Kampala, Uganda are the first LDS temples in their respective countries.

Of the seven planned temples in the U.S., one is planned for Price, Utah in Carbon County. Other locations include El Paso, Texas, Queen Creek, Arizona, and the first LDS temples in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

The announcement brings the church’s total number of temples operating, announced, or under construction to 367 worldwide.

The full list of new announced temples is as following:

