Logan's Episcopal church celebrates pets by blessing cats, dogs, and tortoises

While members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints geared up for General Conference, Episcopal congregations across the state gathered in meetinghouses with their furry — and even scaly — companions for a different tradition.

Link, a 3-year-old Goldendoodle described by his owner Madeline Jolley as “absolutely crazy,” was one of the many pets to attend Logan’s St. John’s Episcopal Church on Friday for the annual “Blessing of the Animals.” It was both Link and Jolley’s first time attending the service, and she said they both had a wonderful experience.

St. John’s is one of several Episcopal churches in the state to host the annual blessing, typically held on or around Oct. 4 to celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

“It’s just a special, fun thing,” Jolley said, “... seeing the community come together for the animals.”

The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi honors the Catholic friar who, according to the Rev. Jason Samuel is best known as the patron saint of animals. Samuel said Francis lived a life of simplicity, dedicated to serving the poor and showing hospitality, love, and care for all creation. Although born to a wealthy family, Francis gave up his material wealth to embody these values, Samuel said.

Each year, in honor of these values, animals of all kinds are invited to St. John’s to be blessed. This year, the congregation was filled with mostly dogs, a few cats, and a couple of tortoises. In the past, the service has also seen horses, goats, birds, and snakes.

Samuel said he holds the service as a way of celebrating the animals that are just as much a part of the community as people. This idea aligns with St. Francis’ belief that people should be stewards of creation, including taking care of the animals entrusted to them. Samuel’s 17-year-old toy poodle, Belle, has been blessed at the service every year of her life.

“Most of these animals can’t live without our intervention in their lives,” Samuel said. “It reminds us of that responsibility, but also of the great joy and privilege that we have. When people come to this, hopefully they can find that as a way of really celebrating that part of their life.”

The service featured Bible readings highlighting the significance of animals as part of God’s creation, a litany for all creatures, the Prayer of St. Francis, and the hymn “All Things Bright and Beautiful,” accompanied by the occasional howls of the dogs in attendance. During the service, pets were brought one by one to the front of the chapel, where Samuel blessed each by name. In return, the animals offered kisses and wrapped their paws around his arms as he blessed them.

Regina Eliason, who has been attending St. John’s for nearly 25 years, came to the service with her 2-year-old Havanese named Churro. For her, the annual blessing is a moment where her animals get to participate in what her family does regularly at church — including singing hymns.

“To understand that they’re one of God’s creatures is something that is part of our tradition,” Eliason said. “Having this opportunity to bring them together in fellowship is unique, and just fun.”