Daily news: UDOT installs nearly 1,000 touchless crosswalk signals across Utah

UDOT installs touchless crosswalk signals across the state

The Utah Department of Transportation has installed touchless crosswalk buttons at nearly 250 intersections across the state.

Accessible pedestrian signal technology allows pedestrians to trigger the signal using movements, like nodding or waving. The technology then alerts pedestrians with audio signals like “wait” or “walk sign is on.”

Pedestrians may also use an app, PedApp, to activate the signal and get supplemental information, such as what street they’re on and the amount of walking time remaining.

The new technology can be especially helpful for those with disabilities, such as blind individuals or those with mobility issues.

The department is among the first in the nation to implement widespread use of the technology at crosswalks. They’ve installed more than 1,000 of the buttons at nearly 250 intersections in Cedar City, Moab, Salt Lake City, Ogden, Provo, and Logan.

Utah's largest fire of the season surpasses 31k acres

Utah’s largest fire of the season continues to grow and threaten parts of national forests in eastern Utah.

The Yellow Lake Fire has now surpassed 31,000 acres and is located approximately 10 miles southeast of Francis in Summit County, where it threatens parts of the Ashley and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests.

Evacuation orders are in effect in the North and West Forks of the Duchesne River and in the Granddaddy Lakes area. Officials are also encouraging residents in Hanna to pack bags and be ready to go if an evacuation order is issued for that area.

The fire, which sparked in late September, is currently 28% contained.