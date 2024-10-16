1.8M Cache Valley chickens killed after major bird flu outbreak

The onset of fall has brought cooler temperatures and bright colors to Cache Valley. It has also brought birds — hundreds of migrating waterfowl who chant their calls to each other in the sky each evening.

But with birds comes disease.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has taken over a commercial poultry flock in Cache County, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. An estimated 1.6 to 1.8 million chickens have been quarantined and are in the process of being depopulated, said State Veterinarian Daniel Christensen. He said this is a bigger hit than the state has seen in recent years.

“These poor guys,” Christensen said.

The illness was discovered after the poultry farm reported an unusually high mortality rate among its flock. Upon hearing this, the department immediately tested the birds and quarantined the facility to prevent further spread. Depopulation — the euthanasia of infected birds — is necessary in these cases, Christensen said, and it must happen as quickly as possible to prevent the spread of the virus while ensuring the animals don’t experience unnecessary suffering or stress.

HPAI is spread by migratory waterfowl, such as ducks and geese, which are currently on their fall migration through Utah. Though the illness is often fatal to domestic poultry like chickens and turkeys, migratory birds typically carry the virus without showing severe symptoms, Christensen said. This year marks Utah’s first confirmed case of the disease, but the virus has been spreading across the Central and Pacific Flyways for several years.

“We were hoping we were going to make it through this year without an outbreak,” Christensen said. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but it’s reasonable to expect that for a while, we’re going to be seeing stuff like this every fall.”

He said the outbreak is currently limited to the one commercial poultry facility and does not pose an immediate public health risk. While HPAI is devastating to poultry, the risk to people is low. Though a few people have reported mild symptoms in the past, like conjunctivitis or pinkeye, after exposure to infected birds, Christensen said such cases are rare and not a major cause for concern.

What Utahns should be concerned about, however, is their backyard poultry. Christensen said it’s crucial for poultry owners to have biosecurity measures in place. These include limiting access to their flock, practicing strict hygiene, quarantining new or sick birds, preventing contact with wild birds and monitoring the health of their flocks daily.

“We see this from time to time,” Christensen said, “where someone will have a stream going through their property, and ducks get in the stream and then mix with their chickens, and then all their chickens die.”