Daily news: New tunnel at SLC Airport will cut down on walking time

River Tunnel opens at SLC Airport

Visitors to the Salt Lake International Airport will finally have a shorter walk between the two sides of the airport with the opening of the River Tunnel.

Since the airport opened in 2020, passengers have been met with a nearly one-mile trek to Concourse B, but the long-awaited central tunnel should cut that journey in half.

The tunnel is called the River Tunnel because it was designed to mimic canyon streams and rivers with soft blue lighting.

The central tunnel was part of the airport’s third construction phase, which also included five new Concourse B gates and a mini plaza. The next phase will focus on bringing more gates to Concourse B, which is on pace to be completed by fall 2026.



New location opens for displaced Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah

Over a year after being evicted from their previous building, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah has opened in a new temporary location.

In March 2023, the center — the only one of its kind in northern Utah — was told by Ogden City they couldn’t renew their lease at the property they’d been at for the last 12 years. They had 180 days to show they could move into a different building, then six more months to move out.

Now, in their new temporary facility at 332 S. Washington Street in Ogden, the wildlife center can take in new animals for the first time since last May — though not as many as before, as the new facility is a third the size of their previous space.

The center has purchased a piece of land in Harrisville to build a new, larger facility that can better suit the needs of the animals they care for.



Utah Hockey Club unveils youth programs across the state

The Utah Hockey Club has unveiled several youth programs throughout the state.

The programs will be a mix of youth street leagues, free events, and school-based activities, with more than 5,000 children expected to be involved in Utah and nearby states.

Hockey 101 events will teach kids and their families the fundamentals of the sport, with the first program for children 8-14 years old scheduled for this Saturday at Mountain View Junior High School in West Haven.