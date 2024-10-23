Daily news: Phil Lyman looks to disqualify Gov. Spencer Cox for reelection

Phil Lyman seeks to disqualify Cox for reelection

Phil Lyman announced Tuesday he is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to disqualify Gov. Spencer Cox's bid for reelection, appealing an earlier decision from Utah's high court that shot down his attempts to install himself as the Republican nominee for governor.

Lyman has filed a series of legal motions seeking to invalidate Cox as the GOP gubernatorial nominee since losing to the incumbent governor in the June primary.

In August, he asked Utah's Supreme Court to throw Cox out of office and off of the general election ballot, arguing that he is the rightful nominee because he earned more than 60% of the vote during the party's nominating convention in April.

The court dismissed Lyman's filing on Aug. 14.

Man drowns in Great Salt Lake while duck hunting

One man drowned while duck hunting on the Great Salt Lake Tuesday evening.

Two men were duck hunting near the Ambassador Duck Club northwest of the Salt Lake airport when one of them fell into the water and didn't resurface, Salt Lake County sheriff's spokesman Chris Bronson said.

Search and rescue crews responded, but the man's body has not been recovered yet, Bronson said. His identity has not yet been released.

The other man was flown to dry land and evaluated by emergency crews, the Salt Lake fire department said.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing, but alcohol is a contributing factor, Bronson said.