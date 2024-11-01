Daily news: Two fires sparked at the same SLC apartment complex in 24 hours

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Nov. 1. In today's edition:



Two fires spark at same SLC apartment complex in 24 hours

Fire crews responded to two fires at the same Salt Lake City apartment complex within 24 hours.

On Thursday, crews were called to a fire at the vacant building on 400 East near South Temple, with one person on the scene treated for minor injuries.

Then, just after midnight, crews were called back, now with fire and smoke visible through the roof of the building. There was reportedly nobody in the building and no reports of injury.

Firefighters are likely to be at the scene throughout the day as they investigate the cause of the two fires. People are being asked to avoid the area due to the response and possible lingering smoke.

Sediment slump creates new rapid at Canyonlands National Park

A “major sediment slump” has created a new rapid in Cataract Canyon at Canyonlands National Park.

Sometime between Oct. 25 and 29, around 300-350 meters of shoreline in Narrow Canyon slid from the left bank of the river into the new channel. This changed the flow of water into the main channel of Cataract Canyon, creating a new rapid.

The National Park Service said that sediment continues to alter river conditions for three miles upstream of the slump, so personal floatation devices should be worn between Dark Canyon and the North Wash Access point.

Conditions at the North Wash take-out slope have also deteriorated, with officials saying trailers cannot be backed down the take-out slope, which means all gear and boats will be needed to be carried up the slope. They warned that use of the take-out could result in damage or injury.

Cataract Canyon contains fourteen miles of rapids, some up to a Class V. The National Park Service called it a “particularly hazardous and isolated section of the Colorado River” that’s subject to “extreme water level fluctuations.”

First 12 starter homes of Gov. Cox’s 35,000 goal underway

The first project to receive funding from Gov. Spencer Cox’s starter homes program ceremonially broke ground on Thursday.

The Utah Homes Investment Program set aside $300 million that the state can lend to financial institutions so they can loan money to developers at a lower interest rate — specifically, developers whose projects are at least 60% attainable homes ($450,000 or less).

The program is part of Cox’s goal to get 35,000 starter homes in Utah by 2028.

JDC Ranch in Weber County, the first to receive assistance through this program, used the funding for the first phase of its project, which includes 12 starter homes (60% of the 20 total homes being built).

The attainable homes, which will cost less than $400,000 before add-ons like a garage and landscaping, will be deed-restricted to stay owner-occupied for the first 10 years. Teachers, active-duty military, first responders, and first-time homebuyers will have first priority for starter homes.

JDC Ranch plans to eventually have 275 attainable homes out of 1000 total.