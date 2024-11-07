Cache County Council results: Barbara Tidwell secures only contested race

Preliminary election results show Republican candidates securing several key positions on the Cache County Council.

Republican Keegan Garrity, who ran unopposed for the County Council Logan Seat 1, will be taking that spot, replacing Karl Ward. In the council’s only contested race, Republican Barbara Yost Tidwell won over Democrat Allison Goulais.

Other council seats saw no challengers. Republican David Erickson will remain in the County Council North 4 seat, and Republican Nolan P. Gunnell will also retain his County Council South 6 seat.

In the County Clerk race, Republican Bryson Behm received more votes than Nonpartisan candidate David R. Gillie.

These results remain unofficial until certified.