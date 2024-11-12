Daily news: Exitus founder sentenced to prison on misrepresentation charges

Utah anti-trafficking organization founder sentenced to prison

The founder of Exitus, a Utah non-profit anti-human trafficking organization, has been sentenced to three to 15 years in prison.

37-year-old Candace Lierd, formerly known as Candace Rivera, was one of the directors of the company.

Since Sept. 10, 2020, Lierd allegedly misrepresented herself as a licensed registered nurse, falsely stated that she held a position with the United Nations, and falsely asserted she was a "successful business owner who has founded several multi-million dollar companies."

Lierd also allegedly withdrew hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Exitus account to use for personal use, including purchasing a new car.

The amount of restitution owed to victims will be determined at a hearing in January.



Hearing to be held to consider the possibility of release by bail for Kouri Richins

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss Kouri Darden Richins, a Kamas woman facing trial for the murder of her husband.

Attorneys are expected to debate multiple motions — including requests from Kouri Richins' attorneys to split charges against her into separate trials, to have 12 rather than eight jurors, and to reconsider whether she can be released on bail.

Kouri Richins is charged with aggravated murder and attempted criminal homicide, both first-degree felonies; two counts of distributing a controlled substance — which could be dismissed by the judge; two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, all second-degree felonies; and three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

She is a real estate agent and mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief before being accused of fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, over a year after his death. Kouri Richins pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

Kouri Richins' jury trial is set to begin on April 28 and is expected to last about three weeks.