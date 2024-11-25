Donate with a swipe: Giving Machines return to Utah for the holidays

Donating to charitable causes is now as simple as using a vending machine, thanks to the “Giving Machines” launched by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This holiday season, these donation machines will be located in Utah in Logan, Orem, Ogden, and Salt Lake City. All four locations will be available for donations for some portion of December. Exact dates vary by location, with more information on the church's website.

Giving Machines are available in 106 cities globally and support over 500 charitable organizations, ranging from the American Red Cross and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, to smaller, local organizations, such as the Cache Valley Hope for Cancer Foundation.

Through the machines, donors can contribute to impactful initiatives like comfort kits and blankets for disaster victims, infant care kits for parents in need, and vaccines for children in vulnerable regions. Donations start as low as $3, with tax-deductible receipts provided, and all major credit cards accepted.

Since their debut in 2017, the Giving Machines have facilitated over $32 million in donations from nearly 2 million people. This year, they feature over 1,200 items and services across all locations, including meals, shelter, healthcare, education, job training, and even agricultural support like crops and livestock.

