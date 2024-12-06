Daily news: Logan City holds public meeting for proposed Canyon Road project

Logan City Council hold public meeting for Canyon Road project

The Logan City Council chambers were full to the brim last night, with more than 100 residents seeking answers to their questions about the proposed water tank and waterline project that threatens the health of the century-old ash trees on Canyon Road.

Filling up both the chambers and the city’s overflow room, residents were decked in “Save the Trees” pins and stickers, and even some held signs referencing Dr. Seuss' “The Lorax.”

The meeting was held by the city and the engineering firm facilitating the project in order to gather more community involvement.



Utah State University names new head football coach

Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall will lead the Utah State football program on a six-year contract. Mendenhall succeeds Blake Anderson, who was fired over the summer, and interim coach Nate Dreiling.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mendenhall returns to Utah after a season coaching in New Mexico. In a statement Mendenhall said his “passion is developing young people and transforming football programs to reach their full potential.”

Mendenhall led his last two teams, the Lobos in New Mexico and the BYU Cougars in Provo, to successful seasons.

Officials warn parents about the danger of batteries

A Utah family and Primary Children’s Hospital are warning parents about the dangers of battery buttons and small magnetic toys.

Casey and Erica McMillan’s 3-year-old son Luke swallowed a battery button and ended up in emergency surgery a few weeks later to remove it.

According to trauma surgeon Dr. Laurie Baumann, when a battery mixes with natural fluids in the throat, it activates the battery and it can burn the lining of the esophagus, or can cause lasting damage from scarring. The effects usually happen quickly, but the battery the toddler swallowed was covered in tape so it took a few weeks for the symptoms to manifest.

Another hazard doctors are warning about are small magnet toys that can reconnect in the intestine and cause bowel obstructions, and even a hole in the bowel area.