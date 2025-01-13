Climbers petition to save St. George bouldering area from development

Last month, federal agencies issued their final verdict on the proposed Northern Corridor Highway: Building a road through the protected Red Cliffs National Conservation Area will not be permitted.

While this has been welcomed by many conservation organizations, one unpopular outcome of the decision is that Zone 6, a 3,400-acre area located less than 10 miles away from Red Cliffs, is no longer under the temporary protection which was contingent on the Northern Corridor’s approval. This means that Zone 6 — which contains a renowned bouldering area called Moe’s Valley and some of St. George’s most popular hiking and mountain biking trails — could now be sold, developed, and potentially destroyed.

Supe Lillywhite, a St. George resident and manager of the Desert Rat climbing, canyoneering, hiking, and camping store, has been visting Moe’s Valley for over 20 years. He says one of the unique aspects of this recreation hub is its proximity to the city.

“I can be there in 10 minutes and be on those boulders out there. That just doesn't happen in many places. And sure, we do have other bouldering and mountain biking, but our other bouldering areas are a 45-minute drive away, and you need a high-clearance vehicle to get there. It would just drastically change the recreational opportunities in this area,” Lillywhite said.

The Desert Rat is one of several local organizations behind an online petition to save Zone 6, which has already gathered over 15,000 signatures. In addition to its local value, Lillywhite emphasized the potential impact on tourism if Zone 6 is developed.

"I've been so amazed by how many people I have from so many different countries that come in here saying, ‘I came to St. George just to boulder at Moe’s Valley, I'm from Australia.' 'I'm from France.' 'I'm from Thailand.' That's pretty amazing," Lillywhite said.

Like the Red Cliffs National Conservation Area, Zone 6 is home to a significant number of desert tortoises, which are a threatened species in Utah. Lillywhite says he hopes a solution can be found that saves as much of Red Cliffs and Zone 6 as possible.

You can find the petition and learn more about the effort to save Moe’s Valley and the rest of Zone 6 at moesvalley.com.