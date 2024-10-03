Logan softens rules on accessory dwelling units to provide affordable housing

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council approved new regulations to make it easier for homeowners to build Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, while tightening rules on short-term rentals.

ADUs can now be built citywide, with height limits set at 20 feet or the height of the primary dwelling. The previous 6,000-square-foot lot requirement has been removed, a change aimed at providing more affordable housing options throughout Logan, particularly near Utah State University.

During a meeting last month, the council discussed banning short-term rentals like Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods. After further debate on Tuesday, they decided against a ban.

Instead, they capped the total number allowed in Logan at two per 1,000 residents and increased the distance between short-term rentals in residential areas to 750 feet.

Owner-occupied short-term rentals are exempt from the distance requirement, allowing homeowners to rent out part of their property.

Unlicensed short-term rentals remain a challenge in Logan, and the council plans to continue discussions on how to bring those properties into compliance.