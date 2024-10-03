© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Logan softens rules on accessory dwelling units to provide affordable housing

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper
Published October 3, 2024 at 8:46 PM MDT
Like much of the state, Logan is facing an affordable housing crisis. In recent years, the council has revisited its code regarding ADUs and short-term rentals as part of an effort to create more housing options.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council approved new regulations to make it easier for homeowners to build Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, while tightening rules on short-term rentals.

ADUs can now be built citywide, with height limits set at 20 feet or the height of the primary dwelling. The previous 6,000-square-foot lot requirement has been removed, a change aimed at providing more affordable housing options throughout Logan, particularly near Utah State University.

During a meeting last month, the council discussed banning short-term rentals like Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods. After further debate on Tuesday, they decided against a ban.

Instead, they capped the total number allowed in Logan at two per 1,000 residents and increased the distance between short-term rentals in residential areas to 750 feet.

Owner-occupied short-term rentals are exempt from the distance requirement, allowing homeowners to rent out part of their property.

Unlicensed short-term rentals remain a challenge in Logan, and the council plans to continue discussions on how to bring those properties into compliance.
Clarissa Casper
Clarissa Casper is UPR/ The Salt Lake Tribune's Northern Utah Reporter who recently graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Print Journalism and minors in Environmental Studies and English.
