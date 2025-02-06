Logan approves water pipeline funding, but century-old trees may still have to go

Logan now has the funding in place for a vital water pipeline, but a big question remains: Will the removal of century-old trees be an additional price to pay for the multimillion-dollar project?

Amid ongoing concerns over the project’s environmental impact, the Logan City Council held a public hearing Tuesday on initial funding for a pipeline and tank to bring water to the city’s west side. No vote was required because the council had already approved the financial parameters for borrowing money.

While the pipeline’s route is not yet determined, city officials and engineers have pushed for Canyon Road, calling it the shortest and least-disruptive option. This path, however, would require axing nearly 20 century-old ash trees , which has ignited strong opposition from dozens of residents determined to save them.

The approved funding allows the city to borrow up to $60 million in bonds, with a maximum interest rate of 6% and a repayment period of up to 31 years. Logan Finance Director Rich Anderson said the actual borrowing amount is expected to range between $35 million and $51 million, depending on contractor bids.

“These parameters,” Anderson said, “should accommodate the bond issuance required for any reasonable option or route that has been discussed for the water tank and waterlines.”

So far, the city has spent $776,000 to acquire land and rights of way for the project. Tuesday’s formality ensures once the bonds are issued, the city can reimburse itself for these costs.

A future council meeting will determine the specific budget and will solidify the pipeline’s final route. Mayor Holly Daines said one more geotechnical report will be completed before a preferred route is finalized.

The city’s planning commission has scheduled a Feb. 13 public hearing for the tank, which will store 10 million gallons of drinking water at 1580 Canyon Road.

Residents along Canyon Road remain worried over the trees outside their homes. Many received a warning from the city at the end of January that the green ribbons tied around the trees — meant to draw attention to their potential demise — violate city code. The notice references an “abuse and mutilation” ordinance that bars attaching any objects, such as wires or ribbons, to trees on city property.

Clarissa Casper Ribbons originally tied to city-owned trees on Canyon Road to highlight their potential removal for a city project have been moved to private property after residents received an enforcement notice.

Neighbors note numbers and political signs have been tacked onto the trees in the past without issue.

Since receiving the warning, residents have moved the ribbons to trees on their properties. Resident Alexa Sand said she finds the enforcement notice ironic.

“Odd that they’re objecting to the bows,” Sand said, “when they plan to seriously ‘abuse and mutilate’ these trees in a few months.”

Another resident, Laurel Cannon, questioned the timing of the notice, calling it deliberate.

“If we were coming together as a community to welcome home a veteran,” Cannon said, “or rallying around a cancer fighter, I doubt there would be pushback or threatened citations.”