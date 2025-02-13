Daily news: Dangerous avalanche conditions expected over the weekend

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Feb. 13. In this edition:



Utah hit 3.5 million residents last year

Utah gained over 50,000 new residents from 2023 to 2024, according to estimates produced by the Utah Population Committee.

By July 1, 2024, Utah’s population was just over 3.5 million, with a growth rate just slightly below that of 2022 to 2023.

People moving to Utah and people being born there contributed almost equally to the state’s growth. It was the first time in over 10 years that birth and death numbers remained nearly unchanged from the previous year.

Tooele County experienced the fastest population growth at just over 3%, while Utah County added the most people at nearly 22,000 new residents.

The full policy brief is available online.



Dangerous avalanche conditions over Presidents Day weekend

Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected on many slopes across the state this weekend according to the Utah Avalanche Center .

In a release, the center said heavy snowfall and strong winds would increase avalanche risk starting Thursday night through the long holiday weekend, with both natural and human-triggered avalanches considered very likely.

To avoid being caught in an avalanche, Utahns are encouraged to avoid being on or under slopes steeper than 30 degrees, bring avalanche rescue gear like a probe and shovel, and not go into the backcountry alone.

Utah's Hogle Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

Utah’s Hogle Zoo recently welcomed a baby giraffe into the world.

The zoo’s resident giraffes gave birth to the newborn calf, who was over 6 feet tall and weighed 169 pounds, last Friday.

Residents will have to wait a bit longer before seeing the calf, however, as the zoo said he and his mom still need time to bond and adjust in a quiet, comfortable environment.

During cooler months, the zoo's giraffes — who in the wild would occupy savannahs and open woodlands — remain indoors in the African Savannah barn, only coming out to their winter yard when temperatures are above about 50 degrees.