Logan Mayor Holly Daines announces she won't seek re-election

After more than 15 years in Logan city government, Mayor Holly Daines has announced she will not seek a third term. Daines has served as mayor since 2018, following eight years on the city council.

Logan residents expressed mixed reactions online. Dozens of comments filled a Cache Valley 411 Facebook post — some expressing excitement about her departure, criticizing what they described as “unchecked” growth under her leadership.

Others, including resident Tina Purintun, praised Daines for improvements made during her tenure, such as an updated sewer system, a new fire station, a new library, a revitalized downtown and expanded trail systems. “Well done, Mayor Daines,” Purintun wrote on Facebook. “Your vision has been clear from the start and Logan is beautiful and booming.”

Two city council seats — those held by Amy Anderson and Ernesto Lopez — will also be up for election this year. Anderson announced she will also not be seeking a third term.

Candidate filing for Logan City’s 2025 municipal election will take place June 2–6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Logan City Hall. A primary election, if needed, will be held Aug. 12. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 4.