© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Logan Mayor Holly Daines announces she won't seek re-election

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:33 PM MDT
Logan Mayor Holly Daines speaks while standing behind a lectern in the Logan Municipal Council chambers.
Jacob Scholl
/
Utah Public Radio
Logan Mayor Holly Daines address the community during her 2024 "State of the City" address on Feb. 20, 2024 in Logan.

After more than 15 years in Logan city government, Mayor Holly Daines has announced she will not seek a third term. Daines has served as mayor since 2018, following eight years on the city council.

Logan residents expressed mixed reactions online. Dozens of comments filled a Cache Valley 411 Facebook post — some expressing excitement about her departure, criticizing what they described as “unchecked” growth under her leadership.

Others, including resident Tina Purintun, praised Daines for improvements made during her tenure, such as an updated sewer system, a new fire station, a new library, a revitalized downtown and expanded trail systems. “Well done, Mayor Daines,” Purintun wrote on Facebook. “Your vision has been clear from the start and Logan is beautiful and booming.”

Two city council seats — those held by Amy Anderson and Ernesto Lopez — will also be up for election this year. Anderson announced she will also not be seeking a third term.

Candidate filing for Logan City’s 2025 municipal election will take place June 2–6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Logan City Hall. A primary election, if needed, will be held Aug. 12. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Tags
Utah News UPRElectionsLogan City CouncilLogan UT
Clarissa Casper
Clarissa Casper is UPR/ The Salt Lake Tribune's Northern Utah Reporter who recently graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Print Journalism and minors in Environmental Studies and English.
See stories by Clarissa Casper
Related Content