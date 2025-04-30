Family and friends gathered to honor the death of Deserae Turner

Morgan Perkins, a friend and spokesperson for the Turner family said the family wants everyone to remember Deserae Turner, who passed away on April 17, as everyone’s friend.

“I think that is something that everyone deserves a friend like this, and everyone still does deserve a friend just like Des, and it is our job to be those friends. You know, no matter where she went, she found friends. No matter what she did, she had people around her. She loved animals, she loved agriculture, she loved people, she loved flowers,” said Perkins.

Outside of the church, Perkins said Deserae is a whirlwind.

“We know she's up there getting stuff done, doing things she needs, because that is who she truly is and how she should truly be remembered as. And anyone in this life, they need to be able to be just like this, which is a friend, which is happy, and which is getting in and just doing the job like she did.”

Perkins said Deserae went through so much in the last eight years of her life and yet she was positive throughout the whole thing.

“This girl gave her all, and yet it was time for her to be done. And not because it was, you know, done, but she gave everything. She had 48 surgeries in the last eight years. This woman went through so much pain that we can't even explain she's tougher than me, she's tougher than you, and she's tougher than those that could ever go through any of this, and yet that is something so important for us to remember about her.”

Perkins she will miss Deserae's kind spirit the most.

“I'm going to miss her kind spirit, how sweet she always was, how much she told you she missed you, how much she loved you. She was a woman that was filled with so much love and so much kindness, and she always made you feel welcome and at home, and yet that is something that I hope that we all can be just like her.”